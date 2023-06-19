Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after buying an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $5,474,488. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $108.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

