Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $230.77 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $270.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

