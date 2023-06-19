Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 1,488 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 642.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPPP opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

