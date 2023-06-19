Veracity Capital LLC Invests $210,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PERI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.19 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

