3,813 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Evergy by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Evergy by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 0.5 %

EVRG opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

