Veracity Capital LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Shares of PH opened at $369.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $377.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

