Veracity Capital LLC Takes $85,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Price Performance

About iQIYI

Shares of IQ stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

