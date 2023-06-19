Tradewinds LLC. Takes $276,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Amcor by 39,180.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

