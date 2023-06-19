Tradewinds LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
RSP opened at $148.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.