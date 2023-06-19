Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

SPR stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $78,680,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

