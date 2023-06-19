Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GOL opened at $4.67 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 363,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

(Get Rating

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.