Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.