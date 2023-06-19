OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $251,240.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $251,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,061.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $122.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $127.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

