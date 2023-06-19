Contrasting RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 44.10%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.19 billion 1.35 $41.92 million $0.26 38.92 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.36% 3.30% 1.37% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Sotherly Hotels on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

