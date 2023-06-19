Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Director Acquires $101,983.47 in Stock

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Wilks bought 129,093 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,983.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 310,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,106.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Wilks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Matthew Wilks acquired 81,345 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,822.20.

On Friday, June 9th, Matthew Wilks acquired 43,057 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,862.18.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $0.81 on Monday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 119.61% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flotek Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flotek Industries by 86.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.

