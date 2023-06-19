Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Director Sells $127,926.00 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.57. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49.
Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.26 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.
