Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells $509,600.00 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

