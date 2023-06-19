Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells $413,999.56 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $413,999.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 312,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RNG opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $31,316,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $24,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $83,500,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

