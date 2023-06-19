Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells $141,277.50 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $70.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,867,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,137,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.