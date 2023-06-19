10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $116,320.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $116,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,820,850.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $143,266.12.

On Monday, May 15th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $106,700.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00.

10x Genomics Trading Down 1.0 %

TXG opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

