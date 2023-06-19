Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $126,264.83 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,957.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $94.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

POWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at $2,140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Power Integrations by 390.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

