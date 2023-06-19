Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.11.
CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC dropped their target price on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Copa Trading Down 1.1 %
CPA opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a 12 month low of $55.76 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
