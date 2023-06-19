Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57. Repay has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $3,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Repay by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 767.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,554,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 1,375,666 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $9,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

