Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Saturday, February 25th. B. Riley raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of HT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.67 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 47,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

