Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $101.21

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Hub Group has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $104.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,689,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,353,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

