Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $55.00

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.57.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its position in Suncor Energy by 102.5% in the first quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 25,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SU opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

