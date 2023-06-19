Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,788

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($47.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,100 ($38.79) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,676.18). In related news, insider Jack Bowles bought 1,016 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.10) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,676.18). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.21) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($322,072.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 11,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.4 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,591 ($32.42) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,543 ($31.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,744.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,999.03. The company has a market capitalization of £58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.77, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

