Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $63.86 Average PT from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE:ALK opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

