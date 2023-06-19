Analyzing Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) & Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) and Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -30.14% 29.22% Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 15.24 -$26.24 million ($0.25) -3.28 Novozymes A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.02 6.13

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novozymes A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acer Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novozymes A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acer Therapeutics and Novozymes A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novozymes A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Given Acer Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Acer Therapeutics is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Novozymes A/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Novozymes A/S

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion. It also provides textile solutions, such as biopreparation, biopolishing, bleach clean-up, denim abrasion and finishing, and desizing solutions. In addition, the company offers solutions for pulp & paper, including fiber modification, bleach boosting, deposit control, starch modification, and deinking; leather solutions comprising acid bating, area expansion, bating, degreasing, soaking, and unhairing and liming; and water and waste management solutions, which consist of bioaugmentation, biogas, and sludge management. Further, it provides pharmaceutical solutions, including lipases, immobilized lipases, and proteases for biocatalysis, as well as rTrypsin for cell culture; and human health and protein solutions. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.