Reviewing Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skeena Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$68.37 million ($0.91) -5.64 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 19.08 $669.13 million $1.38 32.51

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Skeena Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skeena Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Skeena Resources currently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 219.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $350.56, indicating a potential upside of 681.28%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Skeena Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Skeena Resources and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skeena Resources N/A -66.07% -54.78% Wheaton Precious Metals 64.08% 6.81% 6.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Skeena Resources on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

