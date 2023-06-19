Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $645,641.48 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $645,641.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,268 shares in the company, valued at $48,588,634.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,132,574.46.

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

