Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $700,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.99 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

