Daniel J. Wagner Sells 35,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $544,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,135.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.02 million and a PE ratio of -47.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $224.99 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is -212.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

