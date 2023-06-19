Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Drops By 9.4%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 436,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of BKCC stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.
BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 121.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile
BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.