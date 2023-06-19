NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

