The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 85,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 443.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 813,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 663,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

