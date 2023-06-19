Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $188,684.47 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 19,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $188,684.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,549,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,306,430.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.95.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
