Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $188,684.47 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 19,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $188,684.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,549,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,306,430.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $9.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 650,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 130,352 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

