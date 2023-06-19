Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $195,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

