Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $209,768.25 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $209,768.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,659,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,361,769.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

On Friday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,648 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,937.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $212,200.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,352 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $387,817.20.

On Friday, April 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 18,449 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $418,054.34.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,879 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $87,083.55.

On Thursday, April 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $65,370.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $436,600.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Legacy Housing stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $512.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

