Jennifer Jarrett Sells 12,563 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.87. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

