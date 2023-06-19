Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CMO Sells $929,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

