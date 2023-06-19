Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CMO Sells $929,000.00 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %
Shares of SOFI stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.
About SoFi Technologies
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Technologies (SOFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.