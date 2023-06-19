Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CAO Sells $239,243.73 in Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,334.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

RETA opened at $93.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $197,231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $45,502,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,512,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,509,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,342,000 after purchasing an additional 897,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,492,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,726 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

