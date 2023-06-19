Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells 194,312 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 194,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $1,245,539.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,076,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,312,736.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, June 12th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 108,839 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $707,453.50.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $7,481,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 984,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 327,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 170.6% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 272,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 172,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

