Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. TheStreet lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.