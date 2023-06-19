Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Target Price at $59.94

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,889,000 after buying an additional 1,296,233 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after buying an additional 1,012,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $35,269,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

