Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $145.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Baidu by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its stake in Baidu by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Baidu by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Baidu by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Rating

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.