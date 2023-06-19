Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHYDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA Increases Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.4272 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

