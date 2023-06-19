Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sotera Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $33,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $31,804,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 57.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,749,000 after buying an additional 1,739,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sotera Health by 3,594.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 1,341,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $220.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.