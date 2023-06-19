Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,518,940. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.