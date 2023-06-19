Analysts Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price at $115.80

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.36.

A number of research firms have commented on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.54.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

